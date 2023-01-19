Business Arena 19.01

In Wednesday’s episode, our host David Kennedy started with our main stories, and kicked off with the exciting news that according to the German weekly Der Spiegel, Poland has now broken into the top 10 best business locations worldwide according to the latest edition of the ‘Country Index for Family Business’ rankings. Meanwhile, Germany has fallen to 18th spot among industrialised countries, ahead of only Italy, Hungary and Spain.
Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /var/www/warsawpoint/data/www/warsawpoint.com/wp-content/themes/accesspress-mag/content-single.php on line 69