Military Mind 19.01

Military Mind explores the latest developments from the front line in Ukraine.Russian soldiers launched several offensive operations near Soledar on Wednesday. Ukrainian troops smashed a Russian attack close to the town of Sil, three kilometres northwest of Soledar. The U.S.-based Institute for the Study War has been unable to independently confirm Moscow’s allegations that its troops have captured the settlement. According to the British ministry of defence, Ukrainian forces withdrew from Soledar three days ago, and established new defensive lines on the city’s outskirts.