Nine European countries sign Tallinn Pledge to arm Ukraine with heavy weapons

An unprecedented promise of military assistance for Ukraine, which includes tanks and artillery pieces, has been signed by the beleaguered country’s nine European allies in Estonia on Thursday.

“We […] reaffirm our continued determination and resolve to supporting Ukraine in their heroic resistance against the illegal and unprovoked Russian aggression,” the Tallinn Pledge opens. “We condemn Russia’s attacks designed to terrorise Ukraine’s people, including intentional attacks against the civilian population and civilian infrastructure which may constitute war crimes. We reject Russia’s ongoing violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and its illegal claims to have annexed Ukrainian territory.”

The document was signed at the Tapa military base by the defence ministers of Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, the United Kingdom, as well as the representatives of Denmark, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, and Slovakia.

The Pledge goes on to recognise the importance of equipping the Armed Forces of Ukraine with weapons that are appropriate for the task of expelling the invaders. It also specifies the kind of armaments Ukraine will need for achieving that goal.

“The new level of required combat power is only achieved by combinations of main battle tank squadrons, beneath air and missile defence, operating alongside divisional artillery groups, and further deep precision fires enabling targeting of Russian logistics and command nodes in occupied territory,” reads the Pledge.

The nine states, therefore, are taking it upon themselves to deliver “main battle tanks, heavy artillery, air defence, ammunition, and infantry fighting vehicles” to Ukraine “from our own national stocks, and resources illustrating the mutual understanding of the severity of the situation and our commitment to urgently increase and accelerate support for Ukraine”.

The signatory states, whose representatives will attend the meeting of the Ukraine Defence Group meeting in Ramstein, Germany, on Friday, 20 January, have also stated that they will “urge other Allies and partners to follow suit and contribute their own planned packages of support as soon as possible to ensure a Ukrainian battlefield victory in 2023”.

The document specifies what kind of help each of the countries will provide.

For example, Poland is to continue providing “military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine as long as necessary”, as well as the earlier-promised “S-60 anti-aircraft guns with 70,000 pieces of ammunition” and “42 Infantry Fighting Vehicles along with training packages for two mechanised battalions”. “Medical and engineering training is also constantly provided”.

Additionally, Poland will continue the delivery of 155mm KRAB howitzers and various types of ammunition, and Poland has furthermore also reiterated its readiness to donate to Ukraine a company of Germany-manufactured Leopard 2 tanks along with 100 pieces of ammunition, albeit the donation is still contingent on Berlin allowing the countries whose militaries are equipped with the German-manufactured Leopards to agree to them being passed on to the Ukrainian armed forces.

Other signatory countries have similarly pledged to provide Ukraine with various heavy and personal weapons and ammunition, as well as boost their ammunition manufacturing, provide equipment maintenance, and train Ukrainian troops.

The Tallinn Pledge is available in its entirety in English at the website of the UK government.

Representatives of Germany and Spain have also been at the meeting, albeit they have not signed the Pledge.

Germany’s obstinate refusal to provide heavy offensive weapons to Ukraine and more recently blocking the re-export of German-manufactured heavy weapons by other countries has fuelled frustration with Berlin’s incomprehensible policies toward Ukraine among an increasing number of the country’s partners.

Returning from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki was inquired by the press whether the Polish delegation made any progress in convincing the German side to agree to Poland and other countries donating the German-manufactured Leopard tanks.

Unfortunately, that did not appear to be the case, but that does not necessarily mean the tanks will not be sent to Ukraine in the end.

“[German] consent is a matter of secondary importance here. We will either receive the consent quickly, or we will do what is right,” said the Polish PM.