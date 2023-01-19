Poland, other countries declare ‘unprecedented’ military aid to Ukraine

The nine countries signed a declaration in which they pledged to supply the Ukrainian army with basic tanks, heavy artillery, air defence systems, combat vehicles, munitions and other military equipment.

Valda Kalnina/PAP/EPA

Nine countries, including Poland, UK, the Czech Republic and the Baltic states, declared to provide “unprecedented” military aid to Ukraine after a Thursday meeting of their representatives in Estonia.

Poland’s offer includes 14 Leopard 2 tanks, S-60 antiaircraft guns with 70,000 rounds of ammunition, and Krab howitzers.

The declaration was signed at the Tapa military base in Estonia by the defence ministers of Poland, Great Britain, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, and defence delegates from Denmark, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands and Slovakia.