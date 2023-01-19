Pulse of Culture 19.01

In this episode of TVP World’s Pulse of Culture, host Agata Konarska takes a closer look at how curators in Ukraine are risking their lives to save their cultural heritage by moving thousands of exhibits from a museum that was damaged by Russian shelling. From March to September last year Balakliya, which is an hour and half south of Kharkiv, was occupied by Russian forces.
