Break the Fake 19.01

Stanisław Żaryn, the head of Poland’s National Security Department said: “Russian propaganda is using, and will continue to use, any reports of Western support and military assistance for Ukraine as a pretext to claim that Moscow is at war not with Kyiv, but with the entire Western world.” See the latest edition of Break The Fake to watch false Russian narratives getting dismantled.
Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /var/www/warsawpoint/data/www/warsawpoint.com/wp-content/themes/accesspress-mag/content-single.php on line 69