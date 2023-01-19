Spanish divers posed no threat to critical infrastructure says PM

"Having received a detailed report, I can say, based on what the sevices know now, that the incident cannot be viewed as an attempted attack on the country's critical infrastructure," Morawiecki said during a tweetup on Thursday evening.

Albert Zawada/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has said that the incident concerning the three Spanish divers who were rescued from the Baltic Sea over the weekend did not pose any threat to Poland’s critical infrastructure.

“At the moment, I cannot tell you anything more but I can settle you down,” Morawiecki said, repeating that the incident had not been an attempted attack either on undersea cables or the critical infrastructure.

Earlier in the day, Morawiecki had asked the country’s security services to prepare a comprehensive report on the incident.

The Spaniards, according to Poland’s police, were rescued by the Polish Maritime Search and Rescue Services in the Baltic Sea on Saturday night.

Some media reported that the divers were close to Naftoport, a strategic petroleum reloading infrastructure, prompting speculation that the three posed a threat to Poland’s energy infrastructure.

The Spaniards, however, said they were looking for amber in the area.

Stanislaw Zaryn, the acting deputy of the Minister Coordinator of Special Services, said earlier on Thursday day that the activities conducted by the Spaniards “had no connection with the threats to the state security.”

According to him, the rescued Spaniards had not committed any crime on the territory of Poland and added that a detailed report would be presented to the prime minister as soon as it was ready.

The prime minister stressed that Poland’s critical infrastructure is well-protected. “We have increased the protection of our strategic infrastructure, for example the liquefied natural gas terminal in Swinoujscie and the Baltic Pipe gas pipeline,” he said.