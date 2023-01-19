Eastern Express 19.01

For more than a month, Azeri “activists” have been blocking the only road linking Armenia with Nagorno-Karabakh, a breakaway Armenian-majority region within the internationally-recognised borders of Azerbaijan. Armenia recently called off scheduled military exercises that were to be conducted jointly with Russians, and its prime minister has sharply criticised the inactiveness of Russia’s “peacekeeping forces”, all the while incensed Armenians are blocking the Russian troops garrisoned at the Giumri military base. What is keeping the political temperature in the South Caucasus so hot? TVP World prepared a report and invited Konrad Zasztowt, PhD, from the Faculty of European Islam at Warsaw University, to shed more light on the issue.