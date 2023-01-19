Qatari FM rejects accusations of country’s involvement in Qatargate

Qatar should not be dragged into a cash-for-influence corruption scandal at the European Parliament with investigations still ongoing, said the country’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani during an interview given to CNBC, rejecting allegations of Doha’s involvement as having “no basis”.

“As [the] State of Qatar, we are 100% sure that this premise has no basis. We didn’t see anything [from Belgian authorities]. There’s an ongoing investigation. We have to see; we have to wait until the investigation is over,” Minister Al-Thani told CNBC

“This problem is a problem that is happening in Europe for a European institution. It is better for them to look at their own institution and do all the steps required for them and not to drag our country’s name in such a situation,” he added.

Qatar has denied any involvement, while Morocco complained of “judicial harassment” after the graft probe.

“The engagement with the European Union and European Union institutions have been ongoing on geopolitical issues, on energy issues, on a lot of other issues and these kinds of resolutions […] it’s going to affect the conversation,” the minister said.

Minister Al-Thani made a point of stressing, however, that Qatar, one of the world’s top liquified natural gas (LNG) exporters, would not politicise energy supplies to Europe under commercial deals with state-owned QatarEnergy.

“We have a track record that we have never missed any shipment, we have never politicised our energy or weaponised our energy as a tool for threatening any other country,” the minister said.

But the diplomat did say that he was “disappointed” by and disagreed with a vote by the European Parliament last month to suspend all work on legislation involving Qatar and the barring of Qatari representatives from its premises.

The scandal, the biggest to rock EU politics in decades, hinges on suspicions that Qatar and Morocco had bribed politicians, parliamentary assistants and NGOs in order to influence decisions of the EU assembly. It has thus far resulted in several arrests of MEPs as well as various employees of EU institutions. The Greek Vice President of the European Parliament, Eva Kaili, ended up being removed from office, and on Monday, the EP began a month-long procedure of waiving immunity from prosecution for two lawmakers.