Poland’s voice on the int’l stage stands for increasingly more: Polish PM

According to Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, who recently returned from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Poland has grown in importance and significance as to economy as well as geopolitics. Having spoken there with several business leaders, the head of the Polish government is convinced that thanks to additional international investments, Poland can be spared from the threat of a recession. All in all, Poland’s presence at the summit has been a success, with the Polish House at Davos having become an important place for meetings and debates.

“What can I say after returning from Switzerland? Our country’s voice on the international stage means increasingly more, both in terms of economy, as well as geopolitics. And I will do everything to ensure that that our voice is even stronger!” wrote the Polish PM in a Facebook post after returning from his two-day visit to Davos, where the 2023 World Economic Forum is taking place.

PM Morawiecki also published an image that he says summarises “all the meetings, conversations, and interviews, that I conducted in order to attract as many investments as possible to Poland.” According to the infographic, the head of the Polish government met with representatives of business behemoths that included Coca-Cola, Equinor, ArcelorMittal, Dell, AstraZeneca, Intel, and Nokia.

The day before Morawiecki had summarised his meetings with the captains of these industries as “by all means successful” in terms of attracting them to invest in Poland. He specifically pointed to the cutting-edge biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, which already has facilities in Poland, as one of the companies which is looking to increase its production in Poland as a result of the talks.

PM Morawiecki also met with several leaders, including Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, Lithuanian FM Gabrielius Landsbergis, and Finnish PM Sanna Marin.

The spectre of recession

Immediately upon his return from Davos the day before, PM Morawiecki also summarised the general mood of this year’s WEF, admitting that “the prevailing belief is that a large part of the world will slip into recession”.

“Nobody expects a recession in Poland unless there occurs something that will suddenly worsen the economic situation in Europe, for example a resurgent, long-lasting increase in the prices of energy resources,” said PM Morawiecki, adding, nonetheless, that while Poland will dodge it, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom are generally thought to be on a collision course with a recession.

Polish presence in Davos

Representatives of some 130 countries flocked to the Swiss resort for the first post-pandemic World Economic Forum, including 50 heads of state and governments, 200 ministers, and 1,500 business leaders. Poland was represented by Polish President Andrzej Duda, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Minister of Finance Magdalena Rzeczkowska, and naturally by representatives of the Polish business sector.

“Modern, open, and confident,” the Polish-language version of the Deutsche Welle news website summarised their impression of the Polish delegation in Davos. “And the Polish House is the embodiment of that image.”

The Polish House was opened in 2019 and is located on the main promenade in Davos. During this year’s WEF it was a meeting place for Polish delegates and political and business leaders from other countries, including the hosting of talks between e.g. President Duda and the presidents of Latvia and Lithuania.

“We are the Polish bridge to freedom,” said Sylwia Dalecka, the director of the Polish House, quoting the Polish president. “Poland’s support for Ukraine is a frequent topic of daily conversations, as are the plans to overcome the energy crisis and boost cybersecurity.”

The Polish head of state “was sought-after in Davos. During numerous forums he spoke of Europe’s self-defence capabilities, possible deliveries of tanks to Ukraine, the need to re-establish security, and peace,” underscored DW.

Over 30 Polish and foreign politicians, experts, and representatives of business, banks, and media have participated in panel discussions hosted by the Polish House between Tuesday and Thursday. The topics included, among others, sustainable growth, digital economy, security, the present global crisis, as well the situation of Ukraine and perspectives for Belarus.