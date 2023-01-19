Polish PM asks for report on three Spanish divers

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has asked the country’s security services to prepare a comprehensive report on three Spanish divers who were rescued from the sea near the port of Gdansk over the weekend.

The three, all Spaniards who lacked a motorboat licence and did not have permission to dive, according to Poland’s police, were rescued by the Polish Maritime Search and Rescue Services in the Baltic Sea on Saturday night.

Some media reported that the divers were close to Naftoport, a strategic petroleum reloading installation, prompting speculation that the three posed a threat to Poland’s energy infrastructure.

The Spaniards, however, said they were looking for amber in the area.

“I have commissioned a very comprehensive report on the matter,” the prime minister said in the north-central city of Torun on Thursday.

“Of course, it’s possible that they were dangerous people,” Morawiecki continued. “But it may turn out that they are not dangerous, and what they said was true.”

The prime minister stressed that Poland’s critical installations are well-protected.

“We have increased the protection of our strategic infrastructure, for example the liquefied natural gas terminal in Swinoujscie and the Baltic Pipe gas pipeline,” he said.