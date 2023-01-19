Mass graves found in Congo

Two Mass graves containing a total of 49 bodies including six children have been discovered in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the United Nations announced on Thursday, attributing the killings to an ethnic militia group.

The first grave was found in the village of Nyamamba, in Ituri province. The U.N. peacekeeping mission, MONUSCO uncovered 42 bodies, including 12 women and six children.

The second grave, containing the bodies of seven men, was found in the village of Mbogi, about 30 km east of the provincial capital Bunia, MONUSCO stated on social media.

“MONUSCO strongly condemns these barbaric and cowardly killings attributed to CODECO,” one of the tweets written in French stated, adding that peacekeepers had launched a patrol in the area over the weekend after hearing about attacks.

La #MONUSCO condamne fermement ces tueries barbares et lâches attribuées à la CODECO. Sitôt informés des attaques, les Casques bleus ont lancé une patrouille dans la zone au cours du week-end.

— MONUSCO (@MONUSCO) January 19, 2023

Congo militias

CODECO is one of the dozens of militias operating in eastern Congo. Its ranks are drawn mainly from the ethnic Lendu farming community, which carries out regular attacks on Hema herders in Ituri province.

At least 195 civilians were killed and 84 kidnapped in attacks attributed to CODECO and a rival militia called Zaire since December, increasing the number of displaced people in Ituri province to more than 1.5 million, the U.N. mission said.