Sweden to send armoured vehicles and artillery systems to Ukraine

The Swedish government announced on Thursday a new package of military aid to Ukraine that will include armoured infantry fighting vehicles and said it had ordered its defence forces to prepare the shipment of the artillery system Archer.

The package is worth USD 419 mln and will also include NLAW anti-tank weapons.

“Military support to Ukraine is absolutely crucial,” Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told a news conference. “Ukraine’s wishes in terms of what they want carry a lot of weight in our decision.”

Stockholm will send about 50 of its tracked and armoured Type 90 infantry fighting vehicles. At the same time, the government did not specify how many Archer systems it would supply.

Ahead of the package presented on Thursday, Sweden had announced further financial aid to Ukraine as well as several instalments of humanitarian supplies.

Sweden currently holds the rotating EU presidency and has applied to join the NATO alliance along with Finland, a move that abandons decades of non-alignment.

The country has 48 Archer systems, which is a vehicle-mounted self-propelled gun-howitzer that Ukraine has long expressed an interest in adding to its arsenal as it seeks to repel Russian forces.