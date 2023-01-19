Türkiye urges Biden administration to be ‘decisive’ over F-16 deal

Türkiye urged the Biden administration on Wednesday to be decisive in its bid to sell F-16 warplanes to Türkiye and convince the U.S. Congress to drop its opposition to a planned USD 20 billion deal.

According to Reuters, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during a meeting in Washington, that Türkiye dropping its objections to Sweden and Finland joining NATO should not be a precondition for the F-16 sale.

“What is important here is whether the administration will be decisive or not… If it displays a strong stance against any steps to prevent this, the issue would be resolved,” Çavuşoğlu said after meeting Blinken.

Held the 2nd Ministerial Meeting of 🇹🇷-🇺🇸 Strategic Mechanism.

Economy, energy, defense industry, counter-terrorism & consular matters were on our agenda.

Discussed also developments in #Ukraine, #Syria, #Afghanistan and #NATOEnlargement. pic.twitter.com/eFd8yIxJEd

— Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu (@MevlutCavusoglu) January 18, 2023

NATO unity

The Biden administration has expressed its support for the sale of the jets to Türkiye, despite opposition from Congress over Ankara’s problematic human rights record and Syria policy, as it seeks to keep NATO unity in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Recently, Ankara’s refusal to ratify the NATO membership of Sweden and Finland has become more central to Congress’ opposition.

Discussed many important issues with Turkish Foreign Minister @MevlutCavusoglu as part of the U.S.-Turkiye Strategic Mechanism. I look forward to continued coordination on @NATO’s response to Russia’s unprovoked war against Ukraine, Syria, and other challenges. pic.twitter.com/0zVYXYt2Od

— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) January 18, 2023

The two Nordic states applied for NATO membership last year following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but their bids need approval from all 30 NATO member states. Türkiye and Hungary have yet to endorse the applications.

Türkiye raised objections, accusing the countries of harbouring groups it deems terrorists. It said Sweden in particular must first take a clearer stance against these groups, mainly Kurdish militants and a group it blames for a 2016 coup attempt.

In his meeting with Blinken, Çavuşoğlu said Ankara’s approval of the Nordic countries’ NATO bid was not presented as a precondition, but he said the U.S. side made it clear that it would be viewed positively by the Congress.