‘No more in the tank’: New Zealand’s PM to step down

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, known for introducing strict lockdowns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, made a sudden announcement on Thursday saying she had “no more in the tank” to continue leading the country and would step down from her post no later than early February and not seek re-election.

“This summer, I had hoped to find a way to prepare for not just another year, but another term – because that is what this year requires. I have not been able to do that,” Ardern said during a press conference.

“Politicians are human. We give all that we can, for as long as we can, and then it’s time. And for me, it’s time,” Ardern concluded.

"I no longer have enough in the tank." #jacindaardern steps down.

Whats next

New Zealand’s ruling Labour Party vote for a new leader will take place on Sunday and the party leader will be prime minister until the next general election. Ardern’s term as the leader will conclude no later than February 7 and a general election will be held on October 14.

Ardern said she believed Labour would win the upcoming election.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson, who also serves as finance minister, said in a statement he would not seek to stand as the next Labour leader.

Political commentator Ben Thomas said Ardern’s announcement was a huge surprise as polls still ranked her as the country’s preferred prime minister even though support for her party had fallen dramatically since the 2020 election.

Jacinda Ardern

Ardern burst onto the global political scene in 2017 when she became the world’s youngest female head of government at age 37.

She became the darling of the left campaigning for women’s rights and ending child poverty and economic inequality in the country.

Many saw Ardern as part of a wave of progressive female leaders, including Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin.

New Zealand’s Prime Minister got international recognition after she began handling the COVID-19 pandemic, introducing strict lockdowns in the entire country.

Later on, when COVID-19 vaccinations were being introduced she even admitted that she was creating two classes of people in the country, that would have different rights, depending on their vaccination status.

Jacinda Ardern resigns.

Without of hope of winning the Oct 2023 poll, she hands a poisoned chalice to her successor.

Her legacy: the smashing of NZ civil liberties during covid, creating classes of citizens & assigning different rights to each.

I shed no tears at her exit.

Ardern is leaving her post as inflation in New Zealand has risen to nearly three-decade highs, the central bank has aggressively increased the cash rate and a giant rise in crime has been recorded.

Furthermore, the country has become increasingly politically divided over issues such as a government overhaul of water infrastructure, and the introduction of an agricultural emissions programme. Ardern and Labour have seen their opinion poll support suffer.