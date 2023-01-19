France hit by nationwide strike against Macron’s pension reform

Trains were halted, schools were closed and businesses were disrupted as workers walked off their jobs in an attempt to derail Macron’s pension reform, which would see the retirement age pushed up by two years to 64.

The nationwide day of strikes and protests is a major test for Macron, who says his flagship reform is vital to ensure the pension system does not go bust. Opinion polls show French voters overwhelmingly reject his plan to make them work longer.

The challenge for unions, which are far less powerful in France than they used to be, is whether they can transform that opposition to the reform, and anger with a cost-of-living crisis, into a mass social protest that would last beyond Thursday and eventually get the government to back-track.

For Macron, what is at stake is his reformist credentials, both at home and with his European Union peers, as well as keeping public spending in check.

Unions argue there are other ways to ensure the viability of the pension system such as taxing the super-rich or increasing employers’ contributions or those of well-off pensioners.

The SNCF rail operator said that public transport was severely disrupted on Thursday, with only between one-in-three and one-in-five high-speed TGV lines operating, and barely any local or regional trains running.

French power supply was reduced at eight nuclear reactors and at some hydropower plants due to the strike, according to the utility group EDF.