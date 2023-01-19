National security expert: If Qatar can buy off EP Vice President, what can Russia buy?

Intelligence and national security expert prof. Joseph Fitsanakis was a guest of the Rock Rachon programme and talked about the ongoing Qatargate scandal that is currently brewing up a storm at the highest peaks of the European Union. The intelligence expert described the scandal as a “covert political influence operation”, and assesses it to be a financial warfare of the worst kind.

Prof. Fitsanakis highlighted the fact that the incident cannot be merely categorised as political corruption, but instead, a full blown scandal. One that, if the allegations were true, involves money laundering, tax evasion and even orginsed crime; a criminal conspiracy organised by state actors that occupy the highest echelon of the European Union.

Mr Fitsanakis raised concerns that if even a small gulf state such as Qatar has the means and access to engage and succeed in bribing a top level European official, the whole organisation should be put under scrutiny. The current scandal can very well be the tip of an enormous corruption iceberg.

In light of the scandal and what it might further indicate, prof. Fitsanakis urges the European Union to turn its intelligence and security agencies’ attention to combating corruption, as the compromising of officials at such a high level makes other external threats pale in comparison.

Mr Fitsanakis expressed hope that perhaps the scandal has woken up some important figures in the Union to take actions in the field of intelligence, security and counterintelligence.