LIVE: Day 330 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

As fighting for the control of Soledar and Bakhmut continues the U.S. is preparing a USD 2.6 bn military aid package for Ukraine, which will include nearly 100 Stryker and at least 50 Bradley armoured vehicles, according to Associated Press. Moreover, during her visit to Kyiv, the Canadian defence minister announced that her country will send 200 Roshel Armored vehicles. Meanwhile, Russia is considering deploying some of its new T-14 Armata battle tanks in Ukraine.

08:13 CET

#Bulgaria provided fuel and arms to #Ukraine, but had to keep supplies secret because of pro-Moscow politicians in government.https://t.co/4WFzGjWO6y

07:25 CET

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 19 January 2023

07:20 CET

I just concluded a productive visit to Kyiv where I met with Ukrainian people, their brave soldiers, and alongside @oleksiireznikov, I announced that Canada will send 200 more Canadian-made Roshel Armored vehicles. pic.twitter.com/vwzeKDsSbk

07:10 CET

The U.S. is finalizing a massive package of military aid for Ukraine. It's expected to include for the first time nearly 100 Stryker and at least 50 Bradley. The numbers could change as administration goes through final deliberations on the package. – AP

07:08 CET

⚡️US: Russia does not fully control Soledar or Bakhmut, fighting continues.

Despite claims, Russia does not fully control Bakhmut or neighboring Soledar in Donetsk Oblast, John Kirby, U.S. National Security Council spokesperson, said at a briefing on Jan. 18, Ukrinform reports.

