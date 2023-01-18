Berlin will not allow for export of German tanks unless U.S. pledges their own: WSJ

Germany has stated that it will not allow the export of German-made tanks to Ukraine in aid for its defence against Russia unless the United States agrees to send American-made battle tanks as well, The Wall Street Journal reported.

According to the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies, North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) allies have over 2,000 German-made Leopard tanks, which are considered to be among the most sophisticated in the world.

Several European governments, including Poland, Finland and Denmark, have said they are ready to send German-made tanks to Ukraine if they receive approval from Berlin, although none have made a formal request yet.

“One can’t differentiate between direct exports (of German-made tanks) and exports by third countries,” a senior German official said.

The export of a significant number of modern, Western-made tanks to Ukraine, something that the U.S. and Ukraine’s European allies have long resisted, would mark a notable escalation in Western support for Kyiv.

Berlin has long been concerned that such a step could drag their country into a direct confrontation with Russia.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Germany was “strategically interlocked” with friends and partners when it came to making decisions on how to support Ukraine, including with tanks. By deferring to Washington, Scholz is now adding pressure on President Biden to authorise the export of Abrams tanks to Kyiv, the closest U.S. equivalent to the Leopard.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that the war has entered a pivotal phase and NATO allies need to provide more heavy weaponry, particularly tanks, to Ukraine. He added that for Ukraine to prevail, Kyiv will require more than what has already been committed.

Key supporters of Ukraine from 50 nations, known as the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, plan to meet at the U.S.’s Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Friday to agree on a substantial new package of military aid to Kyiv.

Diplomats from several NATO countries have said that the issue of sending Leopards, including Germany’s approval for third-country exports to Ukraine, is to be one of the key topics at the meeting.