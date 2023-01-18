Battle for Taiwan. US losses: 10,000 casualties, two aircraft carriers sunk

A prestigious US think tank conducted 24 war games. The defence of the island succeeded in most cases, in few scenarios China won. But there were such scenarios.

ar games, or, to put it better, warfare simulations, are the daily bread of military planners. They build the most varied scenarios, involving the use of the most diverse weapons, including nuclear weapons, to prepare their countries for all eventualities. This is what they are for.

Arguably, if ordinary people were given access to this material they would be horrified and assume that the most horrible warmongers working in the seclusion of offices to destroy the world were seething in armies and ministries. Such simulations are therefore rightly kept under lock and key. Civilian war enthusiasts, mainly teenagers, can play countless strategy games that give them the pleasant illusion that they are winning, while the vast majority of the public are unaware of what military planning actually looks like. Which is a good thing.

But what happens when the analysis of war simulations is made available to the public? When the curtain is lifted and we are allowed a glimpse into a room that the planners and analysts have just left for a moment? Where you can still feel the tension after the conflict has been brought to an end and all that is left is to summarise the long rows of numbers, each one signifying someone’s life, no matter if it is virtual – this game can be played for real when things go in an unforeseen direction. What about when we are shown what would happen if the two biggest military powers in the world, the United States and China, clashed? What is the purpose of such an endeavour?

I think this is one of the important questions that should be asked after the renowned US think tank on security issues, the Center for Strategic & International Studies, published a report on the results of 24 military simulations of a conflict over Taiwan starting with an attack by China, and the United States stepping in to defend it with variously formed coalitions of allies.

War games

The phrase about “lifting the veil” is accurate, but it does not mean that the CSIS report allowed us, laypeople, to peek into the Pentagon’s offices. Its authors stress that it is not based on classified material. It is therefore not a report on simulations done by the US military. It is a report made by a private foundation, based on publicly available sources, which, however, are plentiful in a country that values the opinion of taxpayers and gives them a lot of information about what they pay for. Far more than in countries like Poland.

That said, this foundation is no ordinary one. Established in 1962 by Admiral Arleigh Burke, after whom a class of US guided-missile destroyers was named while he was still alive, from its inception it has served as a platform to provide Congress and the administration with information and ideas related to national security and foreign policy. It is currently headed by a former undersecretary of defence, its predecessor was a long-serving senator in charge of military affairs in the Senate, and the foundation’s board members include a former secretary of commerce, a former head of the CIA and secretary of defence, a former presidential security adviser, a former speaker of the House of Representatives, State Department officials, negotiators of international agreements, generals, bankers, industrialists and philanthropists, i.e. the people who make up the American “deep state”.

At the presentation of the report, the panellists discussing the report were two retired senior military officers now active in military and war science institutions. They certainly would not have attended a “partisan” event. With all the assurances that CSIS is “independent and non-partisan”, it is hard to imagine it being independent of and acting against the American raison d’État.

– Robert Bogdański

– Translated by jz