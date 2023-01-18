Slavoj Žižek against ‘cancel culture’

Here are two journalists running the programme who have invited a lesbian couple raising a baby girl to join them. The child is the daughter of one of these women. But – as they stated – the girl has no father. In their opinion, there is only a sperm donor. One could have asked the hosts to comment that such an approach could be indicative of the instrumental treatment of a child.

The well-known Slovenian philosopher Slavoj Žižek has again stirred up controversy, and this in left-wing circles close to him, as it may seem. At the end of December last year, he published a text in the Spanish daily El Pais, which in its Polish translation appeared in Gazeta Wyborcza. And one has to admit that the very title ‘Cancel culture as a manifestation of ethical decay’ sounds hooky.

What is Žižek’s main thesis? Under the pretext of a just struggle against the legacy of centuries of oppression, leftist ideological fanaticism makes itself known. It manifests itself in the fact that the proponents of equality and justice try to repair the world by discriminating against groups they perceive as privileged. Thus, by applying collective responsibility, they themselves are prepared to persecute innocent people.

Thus, the Slovenian thinker’s target was the ‘woke’ left. This political trend originated in the USA and is associated with ‘cancel culture’, i.e. the erasure from collective memory of, among others, those figures accused of racism and other politically incorrect attitudes.

SIGN UP TO OUR PAGE At the same time, it is significant that Žižek uses the jargon of the circles he criticises. He uses the adjective ‘cisgendered’ in various types and variations.

This linguistic monstrosity refers to someone who is not a transsexual person. It must be acknowledged that where ‘woke’ incantations have the status of mere ideological quirks, such a person is regarded simply as a normal, healthy individual and there is no need to apply any adjectives to them. Meanwhile, in the view of contemporary advocates of the left-wing cultural revolution, concepts such as norm and health alone can be discriminatory to transgender people.

Read the reminder of the article in TVP Weekly

– Filip Memches

-Translated by Tomasz Krzyżanowski