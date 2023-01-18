Roch Rachon 18.01

In this episode of “Rock Rachon” we talk with intelligence and national security expert prof. Joseph Fitsanakis about the ongoing Qatargate scandal. The corruption scandal currently affecting the highest peaks of the European Union authorities has been, according to prof. Fitsanakis, revealed thanks to information obtained by the intelligence services possibly of a certain superpower. Is such sharing of intelligence information a way to fight the corruption raging in the EU?
