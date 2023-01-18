Business Arena 18.01

Wednesday’s episode of TVP World kicked off discussing the hurdles Croatia faces in adopting the euro, reigniting the conversation on the pros and cons of the eurozone. Inflation is falling albeit ever so slightly, all the while discussions on building a transport hub in central Poland linking the three seas region are underway. Błażej Podgórski from Koźmiński University joined TVP world to talk about the ins and outs of the Eurozone.