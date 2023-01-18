What Vladimir Zografski dreams about

He started jumping when he was 11 years old. When he was 15, he competed in the Ski Jumping World Cup for the first time. Results came fast. In 2009, he won silver at the European Youth Olympics Festival. In 2011 – gold at the Junior World Ski Championships. In 2015 he won the Universiade. A collection of successes confirmed great talent. But suddenly, a staircase arose before him.

In this year’s Four Hills Tournament, Vladimir Zografski was 36th overall. There was no sports frenzy, but the Bulgarian is an interesting personality for several reasons and it’s worth taking a closer look.

He is associated with Poland, not only by name. He speaks Polish well. He lives in Poland permanently. He has a Polish wife and a two-year-old daughter. His trainers are two Poles: Grzegorz Sobczyk and Andrzej Zapotoczny. He represents Bulgaria, known for many disciplines besides ski jumping.

Ski fans are interested in Zografski because of his connections to Poland. But his jumps in competitions cool them off rather than turn them on. Terms such as “flightless” appear online. Meanwhile, the Bulgarian can impress. If not by results, then through determination and sporting character.

Zografski is living proof of the valid theory that talent alone is not enough. Innate abilities do the trick 10% of the time at best. The rest is hard work, discipline and self-confidence. This is especially true in critical moments when a crisis needs to be overcome.

Supposedly all athletes know this, but not everyone has enough character to convince themselves of it. Particularly in ski jumping, the problem of discipline and self-discipline creates problems. Social events and alcohol have destroyed many an idol.

But the Bulgarian must have something within him. Because he has been working hard on himself for years. Patiently and consistently he climbs higher. His career has been an obstacle course. When he stumbles and falls, he gets back up and fights on. In short – never give up.

Time is running out and the Bulgarian is chasing

Vladimir Zografski started jumping when he was 11 years old. When he was 15, he made his first Ski Jumping World Cup appearance in Pragelato. Although he was just making its debut, he didn’t come in last. He took 43rd place. And he immediately got to work, so that next time it would be better.

The results came quickly. In 2009 he won silver at the European Youth Olympics Festival. In 2011 – gold at the Junior World Ski Championships. In 2015 he won the Universiade. A collection of successes confirmed great talent. But it wasn’t that easy anymore. Suddenly, a staircase appeared before him.

Read the rest in TVP Weekly.

– Marek Jóźwik

–Translated by Nicholas Siekierski