Yet another dead body in the German closet

An important thread is missing from the discussion on German reparation debt to Poland: the history of the Federal Republic of Germany’s 70-year-old cynical policy in that matter. A saddening history, little known in Poland, and efficiently concealed in Germany. It’s no surprise as it is a history of resolutely anti-Polish conduct, in which the German part tried all possible tricks and even resorted to lies.

Our western neighbors pride themselves on having no problems overwhelming dark chapters in their history. It refers not only to the period of the Third Reich. In recent years they have been able to cope with such rim problems as the extermination of Herero and Namaqua tribes in German South West Africa (currently Namibia) in 1904-1907, or even the passivity of the Kaiser government in face of the genocidal crimes committed by Turkey (II Reich’s ally) on the Armenian population during WWI. SIGN UP TO OUR PAGE But German historians have studied and revealed also such cases as the attempts – made already in the post-war Federal Republic – to limit the prosecution of war criminals or the free actions of people entangled in the Nazi regime, functioning later in West German institutions, including the ministries of justice and international affairs. German journalists and historians have brought to light the Nazi past of top activists of the Federation of Expellees. The research is conducted by a commission of historians analyzing the past of the West German Intelligence personnel.

– Stanisław Żerko

– Translated by Dominik Szczęsny-Kostanecki