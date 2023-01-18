Here, the name of Zelensky does not arouse enthusiasm. Zhytomyr may be Ukrainian but it is not far from Russia

The president-comedian did not blame Putin for starting the 2014 war but rather the Ukrainian leadership. He claimed the war was beneficial for Kiev. “Just stop shooting,” he said, as though Ukraine had been the aggressor. This caused outrage.

I admit that this text was supposed to be different, but [before it was finished] we had October 10 and November 15, and suddenly some of its theses, especially the claim that the Ukrainian-Russian war is limited to front-line operations, have lost their validity. However, since I don’t have audacity either to determine how the Russian retreat from Kherson has affected or will affect the course of events in Zhytomyr, I have decided to pretend it never took place and instead to inspect changes in the life of the city that were caused primarily by the outbreak of the war and secondarily by the war entering a new, “energetic” phase.

And since it is not entirely clear whether the nature of these changes has been comprehensively described by the Polish media, perhaps it is worth making a few additions here as well. First, however, as good custom dictates — a brief sketch, or – since maybe this is a better term — a memory portrait of Zhytomyr.

Unclear associations

For over 250 years preceding the WWI, the ancient city on the Teterew River played a transitional role with startling consistency. By force of inertia, it performed duties that, as a result, generated the city’s development, and not, as is more commonly the case — the opposite. After Moscow took over the Trans-Dnieper in the second half of the 17th century, Zhytomyr was the capital of the Kiev Voivodeship (sic!) and the seat of the Kiev bishopric. After the Second Partition of Poland [1793], it was absorbed by Russia, becoming the temporary seat of the authorities of the Volyn Governorate.

The joke is that this transient state managed to last until the end of tsarism… So, if, as some maintain, the first force of this world is neither love nor the desire for power, but rather inertia, then the example of Zhytomyr could well attest to this thesis.

In Polish historical memory, Zhytomyr is the place where the writer Józef Ignacy Kraszewski lived for several years. It is also the hometown of one of the outstanding Polish composers of his time, Juliusz Zarębski. But above all, it is the birthplace of Jarosław Dąbrowski, renowned participant of the January Uprising [the insurrection between 1863-1864, principally in Russia’s Kingdom of Poland that sought the restoration of the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth]. Zhytomyr witnessed a huge increase of patriotic feeling before the January Uprising, during which the city became the seat of the provincial authorities, subordinated to the National Government [the underground Polish supreme authority during the uprising].

For Ukrainians too, Zhytomyr is the birthplace of Dąbrowski, although they recognize him more as the miltary commander of the Paris Commune [the French revolutionary government that seized power in Paris in 1871]. They also know the city as the birthplace of the internationally-renowned pianist Sviatoslav Richter, of the founder of the Soviet space program Serhiy Koroliov and of the football star Ruslan Malinovsky.

Zhytomyr is not full of nostalgic monuments like Lviv. It reflects neither the stunning glitter of Kiev nor the sensual cosmopolitanism of Odessa. It is not home to the aristocratic castles and palaces of western Ukraine. And yet, it is the administrative center of Zhytomyr Oblast (province), which is the size of Białystok, with a Polish population three times that of Lviv.

So what is the face of Zhytomyr in the summer and autumn of 2022? The city whose resonant name brings to our minds what Zbigniew Herbert describes as “vague associations”? The city that does not fit the most crude, dichotomous concept of Ukraine as a country composed of Ukrainian-speaking, Greek Catholic, strongly patriotic and rustic West and Orthodox-atheistic, Russian-speaking, Sovietized and industrial East?

In some ways, the city is caught up in the middle of all of the above, just like the surzhyk [a blend of mixed dialects of Ukrainian and Russian languages used in certain parts of Ukraine and neighboring regions of Russia and Moldova] that can be heard all over it. Even before the current war, the city always possessed a strong sense of national identity, yet definitively remained less religious than Lviv, for example. As a settlement, the city represents a synthesis of town and village, a large-scale SMT i.e. selyshche miskoho typu [the special category of town that was introduced into the administrative-territorial system of the USSR in 1925], despite never being formally granted such a status.

