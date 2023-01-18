Ménage à trois mystery: don’t flirt with your buddy’s wife

Only one thing is certain. Tom Kolman is dead. Did he die of natural causes? Possibly. Was he murdered by his best friend? All we know for sure is that his wife was having an affair with the main suspect.

November 29, 2011. The location: the parking lot of the Planet Fitness gym in the town of Ulster, New York County. When 44-year-old Tom Kolman is found dead by his wife slumped at the wheel of his car, at first everyone suspects he died of a heart attack. Kolman was overweight, and he probably had heart problems and diabetes like most men over 40 who were in the same shape as he was.

That morning, Linda Kolman wanted to get in touch with her husband. She had tried calling him several times before calling the office. That’s when she learned that he had not arrived at work that day. She knew that almost every morning he went to exercise at Planet Fitness, a chain of gyms popular in the region.

Detective Michael Thomas, who was one of the first to arrive at the scene, immediately saw that something was wrong. “It was unusual… this individual, the way he was positioned in the car and where he was parked, it was unusual,” Det. Thomas said. “He was actually in the driver’s seat, but yet… he was laying almost flat, as you would if you were sleeping.”

Inside the car, experts find nothing to indicate foul play. There were no signs of a struggle, but also no evidence indicating that Kolman became unwell and tried to call for help. “It wasn’t parked near a building. That’s the strange thing,” Det. Brian Reavy said. “If you’re gonna work out in the morning, you’re gonna park close to the building.”

In Colorado, 1,800 miles away, Tom’s first wife, Michele Kolman-Weber, couldn’t believe that her ex-husband – who she thought was in the prime of his life – had died. Michele and Tom had been divorced for 12 years, but still remained close because of their children, 15-year-old Jillian and 17-year-old Bradley.

Also in shock were Tom’s mother, Marie, and father, Tom Sr. “He just had a kindness about him,” Marie Kolman said. “He was always there for everyone.”

Such a kind man

Tom Kolman was not into parties and long nights out. He preferred to spend time with his family. He insisted that it was better to have one loyal friend than ten acquaintances. And that friend was Gilberto Nunez, and the two were inseparable. When Tom met Gilberto, the latter was going through a difficult divorce. He quickly became friends with the Kolmans and began spending most weekends with them.

Originally from the Dominican Republic, Nunez had an exemplary reputation in Kingston. He was a volunteer firefighter and ran a thriving dental practice in the town. Patients and people who worked for him thought of him as an expert with a heart of gold.

“Dr. Nunez is one of the best dentists I’ve ever worked for,” said Mary Ellen McManus, who worked as a hygienist in his office for 13 years. “I have never heard him raise his voice… be angry or fly off the handle.”

But the detectives had some questions and some doubts about Nunez. Because when Linda Kolman found her husband’s body, she first called the police and then dialed Nunez. When Gilberto arrived at the scene, he ran toward Tom’s vehicle, repeating: “What happened? What happened? He’s my best friend.”

“I don’t see any paramedics, no one is performing CPR. Why? What’s going on?” repeated Nunez. Detective Thomas couldn’t forget that when Nunez heard that it was too late for CPR, he fell to his knees. The reaction seemed a little too theatrical.

An indiscreet affair

Meanwhile, police checked the footage from cameras near the parking lot. On all of them, a large white SUV could be seen in several clips. At one point, the car stood near Kolman’s car in an almost empty parking lot. Detective Thomas was well aware that this was exactly the same SUV that Nunez drove to the scene. Filled with a growing feeling of unease, three days after Kolman’s death he called the dentist to come into the police station for questioning.

The detective wanted to see what Nunez himself would say about his life and his relationship with the victim. And as he predicted, he wanted to talk. A lot. For some reason, he began to confide. After a few minutes, he confessed that he had an affair with Tom’s wife, Linda.

– Maria Radzik

– Translated by Roberto Galea