Military Mind 18.01

This episode of Military Mind covers Moscow’s continued reinforcement in the Kreminna-Svatove area. Heavy fighting continues around Bakhmut and places near Kreminna. Belarusian volunteers from the Volat battalion have stormed Russian positions near Bakhmut. Over the weekend, fighters from the Lubart Special Operations Forces unit together with other Ukrainian Armed Forces units fought a 12-hour long battle.
