White House shares Poland’s concerns over Belarus entering war in Ukraine

John Kirby on Wednesday said that Washington is closely watching the military cooperation between Russia and Belarus.

The White House’s National Security Council spokesman said that the United States shares Poland’s concerns over Belarusian support for Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

There are fears that Belarus, Russia’s close ally, could join the invasion of Ukraine.

However, Kirby also added that at present the United States sees no signs that Belarus intends to physically enter the war.