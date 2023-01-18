Pensioner becomes PhD at age of 83 from one of Poland’s best universities!

Ignacy Skrzypek, 83, gained the title from the Adam Mickiewicz University in Poznań, after successfully defending his thesis ‘The history of museology in Western Pomerania up to 1945’.

Adam Mickiewicz University, Poznań

A pensioner from Koszalin has been awarded a PhD from one of Poland’s top universities.

Ignacy Skrzypek, 83, gained the title from the Adam Mickiewicz University in Poznań, after successfully defending his thesis ‘The history of museology in Western Pomerania up to 1945’.

Born in 1940, Dr Skrzypek became an archaeologist at the municipal museum in the city of Koszalin.Adam Mickiewicz University, Poznań

Posting the news on its Facebook, the university said: “Defend a PhD at the age of 83? Why not!

“Mr. Ignacy Skrzypek received a doctoral degree from the Faculty of History of the Adam Mickiewicz University!”

The post added that the octogenarian is the oldest PhD student they’ve ever had and that he is “a valued and respected figure in the community of researchers of the history of Western Pomerania and local museologists.”

Following his retirement, the 83-year-old decided to continue his education, enrolling as a doctoral student in history at the Adam Mickiewicz University in Poznań, which is ranked fourth best in Poland.Adam Mickiewicz University, Poznań

The post has now been flooded with praise for Dr Skzypek with the university’s rector Bogumiła Kaniewska saying: “Big congratulations. I am very happy that seniors are also finding their place at our university and are developing academically.”

Skrzypek’s former employer posted: “The venerable age of the new doctor proves that retirement can be extremely productive and that there is always time to implement plans and make your dreams come true.

Delighted Dr Skrzypek has now been flooded with praise from well-wishers on social media.Adam Mickiewicz University, Poznań

Born in 1940, Dr Skrzypek became an archaeologist at the municipal museum in the city of Koszalin.

Following his retirement, the 83-year-old decided to continue his education, enrolling as a doctoral student in history at the Adam Mickiewicz University in Poznań, which is ranked fourth best in Poland.