Eastern Express 18.01

Wednesday’s episode of Eastern Express looks at the problems Georgia is facing resulting from a mass immigration of Russians. Following Russia’s full-scale aggression against Ukraine and Putin’s subsequent restrictions imposed on Russian citizens, a mass exodus of Russians to Georgia has begun, and intensified after Putin’s mobilization decree.
