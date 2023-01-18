War in Ukraine directly affects energy security: President Duda in Davos

“Today we are looking at security through the lens of the war in Ukraine, which has brought about dark scenarios – scenarios about which we, Poles, have clearly warned,” President Andrzej Duda said during the annual World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, adding that “the war in Ukraine directly affects energy security, he pointed out.”

“When I said that Gazprom is the iron fist of Russia, many European leaders could not help but smile… Having learnt from the experience of Russia’s energy blackmail against Ukraine, we have resolutely embarked on measures to diversify supplies,” the President pointed out.

President Duda noted that Poland was no longer threatened by the risk of gas blackmail from Vladimir Putin’s regime. “We can boldly say that we are the leaders in our part of Europe – our independence from Russian gas supplies is now complete,” he said.

In support of nuclear energy

“It is our obligation and responsibility towards future generations to provide energy in a sustainable way and in a modern and safe manner,” the President said, noting the importance of nuclear energy.

“I support the government’s efforts to build nuclear power plants in Poland, which will be implemented as part of the agreement concluded with the United States,” he added.

The President stressed that Poland’s energy sector was based to a great extent on hard coal and lignite. He went on to say that today it was clear that ensuring energy supplies from sources with low or even zero CO2 emissions was a necessity of the modern world and a necessity of the future.

He said that in the case of Poland, all available opportunities should be exploited, i.e. resorting to renewable energy, building wind and solar farms, and also constructing hydroelectric power plants where possible.

“But above all, providing a modern, stable and safe source of electricity, which is… nuclear energy,” Duda stressed.

He pointed out that nuclear energy was a safe source of energy and there was no doubt that Poland was not able to use only renewable energy without using atomic energy too.

“I support, by virtue of my function, the government’s activities aimed at building nuclear power plants in Poland, under the responsibility of the Polish state, which will be implemented within the framework of the agreement concluded with the United States,” President Duda stressed.

He added that he was also pleased that the government was prudently supporting the private sector so that it too could make separate investments in this area.

Poland’s nuclear prospects

Bids for the construction of nuclear power plants under the Polish Nuclear Power Programme (PPEJ) were submitted by the US Westinghouse, France’s EDF and South Korea’s KHNP.

At the beginning of November last year, Poland’s Council of Ministers adopted a resolution indicating that the first power plant is to be built using Westinghouse’s AP1000 technology. Earlier, in Seoul, ZE PAK, PGE and S. Korean KHNP signed a letter of intent to develop a plan to build a power plant in Pątnów based on South Korean technology. According to government representatives, the project is independent of the Polish Nuclear Power Programme.

The first nuclear unit is to be built by 2033. According to the Polish Nuclear Power Programme, subsequent units would be built every two years until 2043, with a capacity of 6 to 9 GWe.