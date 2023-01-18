Davos 2023: NATO chief calls for ‘significant increase’ in arms for Ukraine

Ukraine needs a “significant increase” in weapons at this pivotal moment in Russia’s invasion, and this support would provide the only way to a negotiated peaceful solution, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg emphasised on Wednesday.

Some 50 national defence leaders and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) will hold talks at Germany’s Ramstein Air Base on Friday, the latest in a series of meetings that began when Russia invaded Ukraine nearly 11 months ago on February 24, 2022.

Describing the present moment in the armed conflict as “pivotal”, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg articulated “the need for a significant increase in support for Ukraine,” in an interview she gave Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“If we want a negotiated peaceful solution tomorrow we need to provide more weapons today,” he said.

Talks in Ramstein are expected to centre not solely on what the United States will provide, but on whether Germany will discontinue opposing the idea of sending its Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine or at least if it will approve their transfer from allied countries. Poland and Finland are among states voicing their willingness to send their Leopard 2 MBTs but cannot do so since Germany is the holder of the vehicle’s export licence.

Nevertheless, the topic of Leopards put Stoltenberg on guard and pressed him to say that consultations were ongoing. He seized the opportunity to welcome the British decision to dispatch Challenger tanks to Kyiv.

This week Britain put Berlin on the spot in becoming the first Western country to send Western tanks, promising a squadron of 14 Challengers. Still, the Leopards are seen as the best choice in supplying Ukraine with a large-scale tank force.

Kyiv says it hopes new weapons from the West will refresh its military momentum this year, in particular the heavy tanks which would add mobility and protection to its troops so that they can cleave through Russian lines in the east and south of the country.

Aside from tanks, Stoltenberg said Ukraine needed more air defence systems and armour however also ammunition, spare parts and maintenance capabilities to ensure that its existing weapons continue to function.

The NATO Secretary-General stressed that although the situation along battlefronts had stabilised over the past weeks, the protracted gruelling battle in the eastern city of Bakhmut demonstrated the importance of providing more weapons to support Ukraine.

Russia has focused on Bakhmut in recent weeks, claiming last week to have taken the mining town of Soledar on the city’s northern outskirts. Ukraine, however, has been repeatedly contesting Russia’s claims.

“President Putin has shown no sign of preparing for peace and therefore he must realise he cannot win on the battlefield,” Stoltenberg added.