Russian propaganda still trying to rubbish Poland says security official

Stanisław Żaryn, the head of Poland’s National Security Department, told PAP on Wednesday that the Russian propaganda attacks on Poland are part of the Kremlin’s multi-pronged disinformation campaign.

Mateusz Marek/PAP

Russian propaganda is continuing in its efforts to trash the reputation of Poland, a senior government security official has said.

“The Kremlin’s information activities are still focused on three vectors – disparaging Ukraine – Ukrainians, portraying support for Ukraine as an escalatory factor, and scaring people with the vision of Poland entering the war and its possible consequences,” he said.

According to Żaryn, the Russians are striving to permanently undermine Poland’s image, and for this purpose they present Poland in a false light as an adventuristic state in the region, waging a proxy war with Russia on Ukrainian territory, and as a country with a plan to seize part of Ukrainian territory.

“Recently, after a certain period of calm, the Kremlin’s propaganda again strongly exposes disinformation content about the alleged mass participation of Polish mercenaries in the fighting in Ukraine,” he said.

“Such a change is consistent with Russia’s clear departure from the propaganda narrative of a ‘special military operation’ against one enemy – Ukraine. Now the Kremlin’s message suggests that this is in fact a defensive war for Russia in a conflict with the West, especially the US, the UK and Poland,” Żaryn told PAP.

In his opinion, the Russians have also returned to spreading information designed to instil fear of its armed forces.

“That is why they publish dramatic photos of attacks on Ukrainian positions, materials showing the transports of heavy combat equipment and masses of soldiers moving towards Ukraine,” Żaryn said.

“The Kremlin’s influence apparatus has also begun to shape the false myth of the ‘Second Patriotic War’ in its own society – in this way it seeks to develop the perception that the current ‘conflict’ is just as difficult, significant, and a threat to Russia’s security as World War II was,” he continued.

These tactics, he added, fit in with the Kremlin’s desire to familiarise the public with the vision of a long-term war or psychologically prepare it for further waves of mobilisation.