Snowfall and strong winds from Storm Fien cover northern Spain

Vitoria, a city in northern Spain, was hit by heavy snowfall and strong winds from storm Fien on Wednesday. The streets were covered in snow, causing difficulty for residents commuting to work in the morning.

Some of the locals see this as a result of climate change, saying that these kinds of weather conditions had not previously been seen in the area.

Despite the snow, traffic was slowed down but not entirely disrupted thanks to the snow ploughs. Spain’s traffic direction, DGT, reported that 128 roads across the country were affected by the cold front.

The north of Spain remains under ‘orange’ alert for snow and wind on Wednesday, with winds expected to reach speeds of 61 km/h (37.9 miles). The public is advised to exercise caution and stay informed of weather updates.