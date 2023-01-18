‘China wants to use war in Ukraine to strengthen prosecution against Uyghurs’

China’s persecution of its muslim minority still continues unabated. Beijing has faced criticism from the international community and human rights organisations for years due to its treatment of the Uyghur community. To discuss the issue TVP World invited Dolkun Isa, the President of the World Uyghur Congress.

According to the World Uyghur Congress head China wants to use the war in Ukraine to strengthen the prosecution against the Uyghurs.

“China’s government policy against the Uyghurs is an assimilation, discrimination and repression policy,” Dolkun Isa said. He further stressed that under Xi Jinping this policy morphed into a “genocidal policy”.

Uyghur concentration camps

The head of the World Uyghur Congress pointed out that Chinese concentration camps for Uyghurs are similar to Nazi German death camps.

He said that the people in the camps are constantly surveilled by the authorities, they are being forced to learn and to speak Chinese and have to adhere to the psychological damage through mental exercises in which they have to criticise themselves and praise the Chinese communist party.

The activist stressed that if a person is considered to be faking positive feelings towards the Chinese communist party then the person is subjected to immediate “physical torture”.

He stated that up to three million people could be imprisoned in Chinese concentration camps.

Personal tragedy

Dolkun Isa also talked about his personal history with the Chinese government and how when he left the country after being exiled, his family and friends were punished by Chinese authorities, incarcerating them in concentration camps.

He emphasised that this is common for the Uyghur community.