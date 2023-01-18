EU Parliament elects new VP to replace Qatargate-implicated Kaili

Members of the European Parliament on Wednesday chose Marc Angel as one of the chamber’s vice-presidents to replace Greek lawmaker and Socialist MEP Eva Kaili, amid corruption allegations linking her with Qatar.

In the second round of the vote, Angel, a Luxembourgish Socialist MEP received 307 votes, while an absolute majority of 296 was needed for him to get the job.

Green contender Gwendoline Delbos-Corfield received 98 votes and Italian Lega MEP Annalisa Tardino got 185.

Kaili, Italian former MEP Pier Antonio Panzeri, along with two others are in Belgian custody facing charges of corruption and money laundering in relation to alleged payments from Qatar.

Qatar and Kaili have denied wrongdoing, while Panzeri’s lawyer has declined to comment.

In a speech in the European Parliament on November 21, at the start of the month-long World Cup, Kaili lashed out at Qatar’s detractors and hailed the energy-rich Gulf state as “a frontrunner in labour rights.”