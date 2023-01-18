Polish volunteers evacuate help evacuate injured Ukrainians from Besieged Soledar

Fighting has been going on for weeks in the city of Soledar, eastern Ukraine. Last week Russia declared that it has taken control over the city, however, Ukraine insists the battle is still raging with both sides suffering huge losses. Despite the dangers on the frontline five Polish volunteers are helping to evacuate injured Ukrainians from the besieged city, Kyiv Post reported.

“We work as paramedics on a volunteer basis in Soledar,” one of the Polish volunteers told Kyiv Post, a Ukrainian weekly newspaper. “We take soldiers wounded on the front line, stabilise their condition, transport them to a safe place in a special armoured vehicle, and then take them to a stabilisation point in an ambulance,” he explained.

Damian Duda told the newspaper that he sometimes treats up to 50 soldiers a day. He also described how one day he came across people with “wounds from artillery and close combat, small arms, and many amputation cases.”

Searching for the truth

Damian Duda first came to Ukraine during the 2014 Russian invasion, to see for himself if the Russian propaganda about Ukrainian nazis is true.

Duda told the newspaper that “ in Mariupol, I met fighters of the Azov Battalion and realised that there were no Nazis and that it was all Russian disinformation. On the contrary, I saw that the separatists were members of the Russian army.”

Soon after he returned to Poland, set up a team of volunteers and went back to Ukraine to provide medical assistance to Ukrainian soldiers.

Following through

When Russia attacked Ukraine in February 2022, Duda and his friends went back to Ukraine. Firstly they worked with the 26th Territorial Defense Battalion of Kyiv at a checkpoint near Kherson until the city was liberated, later on, they travelled to Donbas and started helping there.

“I do not know what will happen in Soledar, it will not be easy to hold on to the city, but my crew will definitely work there,” Duda added.

Moscow continues to concentrate forces along the Bakhmut front, where Soledar is located. Still, according to the Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Ukrainian defence forces continue to hold the city.