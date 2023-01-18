Davos meeting focuses on peace in Ukraine says Polish PM

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

The main subject of talks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, has been how to establish a just peace in Ukraine, and Poland is seen as an expert on the issue, the Polish prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, has said.

At a press conference held in Davos on Wednesday, Morawiecki said peace in Ukraine is “a basic issue, a basic topic” in the Swiss resort.

“One can say that Poland is serving the role of a European think-tank,” the prime minister said. “Being those who are the closest to Ukraine and who are the most involved in supporting Ukraine together with Nato allies, we are often asked for a plan for the future and how we should continue to help Ukraine together.”

Another key topic has been how to return to fast economic growth following the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine, Morawiecki said.

Additionally, decision makers have also been discussing ways to “establish a new fiscal and financial order in the world.”

The aim of the initiative would be to curb tax avoidance and remove the negative fiscal impact of tax havens on “fair countries and fair businesses”, according to Morawiecki.