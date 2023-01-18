World’s oldest person, French nun Sister André, dies aged 118

French nun Sister André, the world’s oldest person, passed away at 118 in France, her retirement home told Reuters on Tuesday

Lucile Randon, took the name Sister André when she joined a Catholic charitable order in 1944 and dedicated much of her life to Catholicism.

A spokesman from her nursing home, David Tavella, shared news of her death with reporters on Tuesday.

“There is great sadness but… it was her desire to join her beloved brother. For her, it’s a liberation,” Mr Tavella said.

“People say that work kills, for me work kept me alive, I kept working until I was 108,” Sister André told the AFP news agency in an interview last April.

During the same interview, she said she would be better off in heaven, but was still embracing earthly pleasures like eating chocolate and drinking a glass of wine every day.

She had been Europe’s eldest for some time, but she entered the Guinness Book of Records last April as the world’s oldest person following the death of Kane Tanaka, a Japanese woman who lived until she was 119 years old.

She was born on February 11, 1904, and was the world’s oldest living person according to the Gerontology Research Group’s (GRG) World Supercentenarian Rankings List.