Ruling party leads support ranking

Mateusz Marek/PAP

Main ruling party Law and Justice (PiS) would win an election this Sunday with 33 percent of the vote, the IBRiS pollster said in a survey done for private radio broadcaster Radio Zet and published on Wednesday.

In second place would be main opposition grouping Civic Coalition (KO) with 27.2 percent.

Support for PiS and KO is up by 3.8 and 3.5 percentage points (pps), respectively, from December, IBRiS wrote.

Taking the third spot would be Poland 2050 with 9.2 percent (0.7 pps down from December), followed by The Left with 8.9 percent (0.7 pps up from December).

Support for the right-wing Confederation party is up to 7 percent from 5.5 percent in December.

The Polish People’s Party (PSL)-Polish Coalition grouping could count on 5.9 percent of the vote (0.2 pps down from December).

IBRiS ran the computer-assisted survey on January 14-15.