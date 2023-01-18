At least 15 dead including interior minister in helicopter crash near Kyiv

A Helicopter crashed near a nursery in Brovary, a small town near Ukrainian capital Kyiv early on Wednesday. According to the Ukrainian national police chief, Ukraine’s Interior Minister Denys Monastyrski and other senior ministry officials were killed in the crash as well as two children.

Earlier on Wednesday the governor of the Kyiv region said that a helicopter crashed near a nursery and a residential building.

Minister of Internal Affairs, his First deputy and Ministry's state secretary died in a helicopter crash in Brovary, Kyiv region. Helicopter fell by a kindergarten.

16 people died in the crash, 2 of them children. 22 people were hospitalized, 10 of them children.

The national police chief confirmed that Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, who was appointed under President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in 2021, was killed. His first deputy, Yevheniy Yenin, and the ministry’s state secretary also died, he said.

Deathtoll

Figures on the number of deaths have varied but at last 15 have been confirmed. 25 others had been injured, including 10 children.

Nine of the people confirmed dead had been on board the helicopter, the police chief and emergency services said.

Two children were among the dead, while 10 more were in hospital, officials said.

Causes

It was not immediately clear what caused the helicopter to crash. Ukrainian officials made no reference to any Russian attack in the area at the time.

The Prosecutor General’s Office said it was investigating and considering all possible causes.

“Unfortunately this happened with a state emergency service helicopter which was fulfilling its task,” Air force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said.

He added that it could take at least several weeks to investigate the disaster. The helicopter was a French Super Puma, aircraft operated by all Ukraine’s law enforcement agencies, he stated.

According to the preliminary version of the investigation, the cause of the helicopter crash in Brovary was the pilot's error.

Condolences

Top Ukrianian officialsalready started sending their condolences to the families of the people who died in the crash.

“My condolences to relatives of the victims, especially children. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on social media.

Tragedy far from the frontline, in Brovary. My condolences to relatives of the victims, especially children. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured. Denys Monastyrskyi and Yevhenii Yenin were close colleagues & friends of mine, true Ukrainian patriots. Huge loss for all of us.

Foreign officials also addressed the fatal crash.

“It is with deep sadness that I received information about the helicopter crash in Brovary near Kyiv which left several persons killed,” Polish President Andrzej Duda wrote on Twitter.

It is with deep sadness that I received information about the helicopter crash in Brovary near Kyiv which left several persons killed, including senior officials of Ukraine's Ministry of Interior. My thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the victims.

