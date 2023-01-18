Over 500 advertisers have paused spending on Twitter: The Information

More than 500 of Twitter’s advertisers have paused spending on the micro blogging site since Elon Musk’s takeover last year, media outlet The Information reported on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with its ad business.

The social media company’s daily revenue on January 17 was 40 percent lower than the same day a year ago, the report added.

The drop in the company’s revenue was first reported by technology newsletter Platformer on Tuesday.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment on both the media reports.

Since Musk took over Twitter last October, corporate advertisers have fled largely due to pressure from powerful civil rights organisation groups, namely the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

The groups began a campaign against Twitter following Elon Musk’s decision to reinstate Donald Trump on to the platform in November last year.

“Any advertiser still funding Twitter should immediately pause all advertising”, NAACP President Derrick Johnson declared in November.

The social media platform recently reversed its 2019 ban on political ads and said that it would relax advertising policy for ‘cause-based ads’ in the United States and align its ad policy with TV and other media outlets.