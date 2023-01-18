18 dead including interior minister in helicopter crash near Kyiv.

A Helicopter crashed into a kindergarten in Brovary, a small town near Ukrainian capital Kyiv early on Wednesday. According to the Ukrainian national police chief, people including Ukraine’s Interior Minister Denys Monastyrski and other senior ministry officials were killed in the crash.

Earlier on Wednesday the governor of the Kyiv region said that a helicopter crashed near a nursery and a residential building.

Minister of Internal Affairs, his First deputy and Ministry's state secretary died in a helicopter crash in Brovary, Kyiv region. Helicopter fell by a kindergarten.

16 people died in the crash, 2 of them children. 22 people were hospitalized, 10 of them children.

Two children were among the dead and 10 of them were in hospital, officials said.

The immediate cause of the tragic accident is yet unknown.