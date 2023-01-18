Giving a (bionic) hand to Ukrainian soldiers

Two wounded Ukrainian soldiers who have lost a hand in traumatic amputations in the past year are now being fitted with the latest high tech prosthetic arms by a charity aiming to do the same for thousands of others.

British tech company Open Bionics, who is creating upper limb prosthetics, called Hero Arms, flew a team of technicians to Munich where the two former Ukrainian soldiers are staying.

Done! @superhumans_com has measured two Ukrainians soldiers for bionic hands. They will receive them in 2 weeks. pic.twitter.com/CvneGWenJ0

— Melinda Haring (@melindaharing) January 17, 2023

“This is a Hero Arm and some of the things that are unique about this product are that it’s an integrated design so every single one is bespoke, it’s made to order, to fit the individual,” the co-founder and CEO of Open Bionics, Joel Gibbard, told Reuters.

Meet Vitalii. He is Superhuman. He is an Ukrainian defender and recently he has lost his hand in the russian war.

Our partners @Mastercard and @openbionics give Vitalii a chance to realise his dream. He wants to come back to his comrades and continue fighting for Ukraine! pic.twitter.com/Ve2TS9qQne

— Superhumans Center (@superhumans_com) January 15, 2023

“The person wearing it would be contracting their muscles, thinking about doing these kinds of movements, and then translates to similar movements on the bionic hand,” Gibbard added.

Helping Ukrainian soldiers

Ukrainians Andrii Gidzun and Vitalii Ivashchuk were the first two soldiers to receive Hero Arms after both received mine-explosive injuries to their hands resulting in amputations. Andrii was admitted to hospital in April 2022, Vitalii in June 2022.

“It’s a very cool feeling. I cannot describe it,” said 24-year-old Vitalii after his day of testing the technology.

Ukrainian charitable foundation Superhumans, with support from Ukraine’s Ministry of Health and first lady Olena Zelenska, is developing a hospital in Lviv which will serve civilians and soldiers injured in the war with a focus on delivering prosthetics to amputees, rehabilitation, and counselling.

Proud to be part of the brilliant team ⁦@superhumans_com⁩. We’re building a world-class medical center in western Ukraine to help the thousands of soldiers and civilians wounded by Russia’s unprovoked war. We’re looking for medical specialists. https://t.co/gj4g0iIwPO pic.twitter.com/LO5grJhbol

— Melinda Haring (@melindaharing) January 17, 2023

“We’re expecting to serve like 1000s of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians by providing them new possibilities and new limbs and just bringing them back to normal life,” CEO of Superhumans, Olga Rudneva said.

According to reports, Ukraine is currently the most mined territory in the world. The latest UN report says 11,144 civilians have been injured in this war.