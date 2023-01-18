Tennis: Iga Świątek continues dominating Australian Open

Iga Świątek, hot favourite for the women’s title, swept into the third round of the Australian Open after overcoming Camila Osorio 6-2 6-3 under the roof on Rod Laver Arena at Melbourne Park on Wednesday.

Rain kept the players off the outer courts for four hours after the scheduled start, however, adding to fixture congestion triggered by extreme heat and storms on Tuesday when nine matches did not get started and two could not be completed.

Świątek headlined the action that was possible early on Wednesday and was the first to admit that the scoreline did not reflect the difficulty of her contest against the 21-year-old Colombian.

The Polish top seed was 4-0 up before Osorio found her range with her groundstrokes and scooted around the court to put huge pressure on Świątek’s serve.

Two breaks of serve got the Colombian on the scoreboard at 5-2 but Świątek broke back to win the opening set and fended off another break point in the opening game of the second.

“It was really intense physically and Camila was running to every ball, she didn’t give up,” the Polish super athlete stressed.

“She didn’t give me many points for free, so I needed to really work for each one of them, but I’m happy that I was consistent in being proactive and trying to just play a little faster to put pressure,” Świątek added.

In 2022 Świątek completed an astonishing 37-match winning streak and won the two Grand Slam tournaments – the French Open and the U.S. Open, as well as titles at Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart, Rome and San Diego.