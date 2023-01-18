LIVE: Day 329 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Ukraine is a step closer to winning approval for German-made modern battle tanks to confront invading Russian forces and has secured a pledge of more Patriot defence missiles as its allies appear ready to rally for the next phase of the war.

⚡️ISW: Putin could announce new wave of mobilization in 'coming days'

Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver a speech on Jan. 18. According to the ISW, he could use this opportunity to declare a second wave of mobilization.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) January 18, 2023