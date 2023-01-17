Qatargate: Panzeri to rat out in hope of reduced sentence

Former Italian member of the European Parliament Pier Antonio Panzeri has agreed to work with Belgian authorities over a cash-for-influence corruption scandal in exchange for a reduced sentence, Belgium’s federal prosecutor, Eric Van Duyse said on Tuesday.

The prosecutor said in a statement Panzeri signed a “repentance agreement”, where he commits to making “substantial, revealing, truthful and complete statements” about parties involved, and crimes committed, as part of the Qatargate scandal.

In particular, he will be informing investigators about how the operations were conducted, which countries were involved in the scandal, financial structures that were set up including their stakeholders and benefits, involvement of those already known and those not yet known as to the investigation, including the identity of the individuals he admits to having bribed.

His sentence will include one year of prison time and four years of suspended jail term, a fine plus the confiscation of all assets acquired, which are estimated at EUR 1 million, the prosecutor’s spokesperson Eric Van Duyse told Reuters.

Panzeri’s situation

Without the memorandum, Panzeri would receive “a much heavier prison sentence” and he was “sufficiently in the centre of the dossier to provide relevant information,” Van Duyse said, adding that if Panzeri fails to provide satisfactory information, the memorandum would end up being cancelled.

It is the second time since the introduction of a law in 2018 that allows for such agreements, where the proceedings resulted in the signing of a memorandum.

The European Parliament on Monday began a month-long procedure of waiving the immunity of prosecution for two lawmakers.

EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola told the assembly in Strasbourg that Belgium had requested immunity be lifted for Italian Andrea Cozzolino and Belgian Marc Tarabella, both of the centre-left Socialists and Democrats.

Panzeri, Greek EU lawmaker Eva Kaili, along with two others are currently in Belgian custody facing these charges of corruption and money laundering in connection to alleged payments from Qatar and Morocco.