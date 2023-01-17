Top Ukrainian, U.S. military commanders meet face-to-face for first time

U.S. top military officer, Army Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, met with his Ukrainian counterpart, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Force of Ukraine Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi. The meeting took place at an undisclosed location in southeastern Poland, close to the Polish-Ukrainian border, on Tuesday.

U.S. will provide help to Ukraine for ‘as long as it takes’: President Biden

Following their meeting in the Oval Office, the Presidents of Ukraine and the United States met with the press. U.S. President expressed his…

see more

Although various government officials from both countries have been travelling between Kyiv and Washington D.C. to co-ordinate policies since the full-scale Russian aggression against Ukraine was launched in late February last year, and Gen. Zaluzhnyi and Gen. Milley have frequently communicated with one another about Ukraine’s military needs and the state of the war over the past year, this is the first face-to-face meeting between the two countries’ top brass.

The fact Gen. Zaluzhnyi and Gen. Milley finally met in person underscores growing ties between the two militaries and comes at a critical time as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine nears the one-year mark.

Patriot systems for Ukraine are our diplomatic success: Polish PM

see more

The fact the meeting took place in Poland in turn underscores the importance of the Central European country as a major player in the conflict. Poland has not only welcomed numerous refugees fleeing from the Russian invasion, but also acted as a lobbyist for the Ukrainian cause on the international stage and has served as an indispensable logistical hub for supplying Ukraine with much-needed modern Western weapons systems.

Most recently, the U.S. as well as several other NATO countries have finally agreed to provide Ukraine with Patriot air defence systems, much needed in the face of continuous Russian onslaught against Ukraine’s key civilian infrastructure as well as residential areas. Poland was one of the countries that most vocally advocated for Patriots for Ukraine, as well as tanks and other heavy weapons.

Army Col. Dave Butler, a spokesman for Milley, told press representatives that both generals felt it was important to meet in person.

Butler said there had been some hope that Zaluzhnyi would travel to Brussels for a meeting of NATO with other defence chiefs this week, but in the wake of the situation on the frontlines, it became clear on Monday that this would not be possible, so a quick touch-base close to Polish-Ukrainian border was arranged instead. And as the Biden administration had made it clear that no uniformed U.S. military service members are to go into Ukraine other than those connected to the embassy in Kyiv, as Col Butler explained, a small group consisting of Gen. Milley and six of his senior staffers travelled by car to the meeting place on the Polish side of the border, hence still within NATO territory.

Col Butler said that the meeting will allow Milley to relay Zaluzhnyi’s concerns and information to the other military leaders during the NATO chiefs’ meeting in Brussels.

Gen. Milley, Butler said, will be able to “describe the tactical and operational conditions on the battlefield and what the military needs are for that, and the way he does that is one by understanding it himself but by also talking to Zaluzhnyi on a regular basis.”

Milley also will be able to relay the new training for Ukrainian forces that the U.S. is carrying out at the Grafenwöhr training area in Germany. The U.S. general inspected the training grounds and the ongoing training process on Monday, where more than 600 Ukrainian troops had begun receiving combined arms instruction from U.S. instructors just the day before. Gen. Milley said this will better prepare Ukrainian troops for launching a counteroffensive or to push back against any surge in Russian attacks.