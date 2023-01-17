Vietnam’s Communist Party graft crackdown forces President to resign

Vietnam President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc has resigned after the ruling Communist Party blamed him for “violations and wrongdoing” by officials under his control, the government said on Tuesday, in a major escalation of the country’s anti-graft campaign.

Nguyễn is the highest-ranking official targeted by the party’s sweeping corruption crackdown.

He previously served as Prime Minister between 2016 and 2021 and was widely credited with accelerating pro-business reforms, overseeing an average 6 percent of annual economic growth. He also helped further a liberalisation drive that included trade deals with the European Union and Pacific powers.

Nguyễn held the largely ceremonial post of President since 2021. At one point he was seen as a future General Secretary of the party, the state’s most prestigious job. The President and the General Secretary are two of the “four pillars” in charge of the country, along with the Prime Minister and the Speaker of the House.

According to the government, the 68-year-old Nguyễn was ultimately responsible for offences committed by many officials, including two deputy prime ministers and three ministers.

“Being fully aware of his responsibilities before the party and people, he submitted an application to resign from his assigned positions, quit his job and retired,” reads a statement issued by the government.

President Nguyễn’s resignation requires approval from the legislature, which sources on Monday said would hold a rare extraordinary meeting this week, adding to the expectation that the President’s fate had been sealed.

Vietnam has been rife with speculation he would be removed following January’s dismissal of two deputy prime ministers who served under him, as the party doubles down on a “blazing furnace” anti-corruption drive led by its powerful long-serving chief, General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng.

Last year, 539 party members were prosecuted or “disciplined” for corruption and “deliberate wrongdoings”. The number includes ministers, top officials, and diplomats, according to the party.

In 2022, the police investigated 453 corruption cases, up by 50 percent in comparison to the previous year of 2021.

General Secretary of the Communist Party Trọng said earlier in January that the party was “more determined” and “more effective and methodical” in its approach, and vowed to deliver results.

Despite his downfall, the government on Tuesday praised President Nguyễn’s achievements, particularly his pandemic response.

“He has made great efforts in leading, directing and administering the COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control, achieving important results,” they said.

It was not clear whether a replacement for Nguyễn has already been decided on. Presidential duties have for now been assumed by Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân, in the capacity of Acting President.